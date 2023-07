A free food pantry event is open to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 at First Lutheran Church, 200 N. Center Street in Plano.

Bring your food pantry card and walk-in or drive-thru at the event. If you do not have a food pantry card, staff will issue one in just a few minutes. Fresh fruit, vegetables, bread items, frozen meat, canned goods and more will be available.