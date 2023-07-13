EF-0 tornado hits Oswego, Boulder Hill Wednesday

The National Weather Service Chicago office has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado hit northeastern Oswego and eastern Boulder Hill Wednesday night.

Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi said the National Weather Service identified a tornado with winds of 75 to 85 mph touching down at 5:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Thompson Junior High School in Boulder Hill.

The winds appear to have caused minor damage, including fallen tree limbs and facia torn from houses, Bonuchi said.

“It was a pretty weak tornado,” Bonuchi said.

The tornado continued east to the Lincoln Memorial Park cemetery in Aurora.

“That’s where it ended,” Bonuchi said.

Several tornadoes were confirmed in Kane County with an EF-1 tornado touching down in Elgin Township. Multiple tornadoes were tracked between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, part of a storm system that swept across the region, downing trees and power lines and damaging homes and businesses, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack said while three were confirmed so far Thursday, they suspect as many as 12 may have touched down Wednesday.

A tornado was also confirmed Wednesday in Cook County, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.