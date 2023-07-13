4 tornadoes confirmed, as many as 12 possible across northern Illinois: NWS

Four tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday, including two near Elgin, one in DuPage County and one in Cook County.

Multiple tornadoes were tracked between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, part of a storm system that swept across the region, downing trees and power lines and damaging homes and businesses, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack said while three were confirmed so far Thursday, they suspect as many as 12 may have touched down Wednesday.

A tornado was also confirmed Wednesday in Cook County, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

It is thought to have started in Elk Grove Village and ended near O’Hare International Airport, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said. That tornado has not yet been assigned a rating as damage is still being assessed.

In Elgin, one tornado was ranked EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph and the other was EF-0 with maximum wind speeds of 85 mph, Yack said.

The EF-1 started just east of Route 47 near Elgin Township and traveled east, ending near the railroad tracks by Route 20 and the Villa Olivia golf course, Yack said. The EF-0 began near McDonald Road in Elgin and ended near Hopps Road.

The National Weather Service released a map about 3 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, showing where tornadoes may have caused damage Wednesday evening. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

The confirmed DuPage tornado was rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph. It began north of 79th Street near Burr Ridge, and traveled east for 9 miles, ending near Veterans Park in Stickney.

Teams were still working to confirm suspected tornadoes in at least four other areas with reported damage, Donofrio said.

That includes in Lake County where one is thought to have started near Algonquin and ended near Long Grove; DuPage County where one is thought to have started near Carol Stream and ended near Glendale Heights; McHenry County near Huntley; and Kendall County near Oswego and possibly into southern Aurora.

“Before yesterday we had 100 tornadoes recorded in Illinois and that’s only going to add to the total. I think we’re going to end up with six to 10 tornadoes with yesterday’s event.” — Victor Gensinin, an associate professor at Northern Illinois University

To confirm a tornado, the National Weather Service sends a meteorologist to the site to work with emergency medical services and local agencies on scene to pinpoint the path, determine the size and assess the damage to assign a rating, Yack said.

Over the next several days, the National Weather Service will continue to assess the storms and will confirm whether more occurred, Yack said. More tornadoes could be confirmed as early as later Thursday.

“When we get tornadoes, we can’t assign a rating until we determine how much damage they caused,” Yack said. “As we get enough information, we’ll keep confirming what we need to.”

Illinois so far has seen more tornadoes than any other state, said Victor Gensinin, an associate professor at Northern Illinois University who researches extreme weather, climate variability and change and weather prediction.

“Before yesterday we had 100 tornadoes recorded in Illinois and that’s only going to add to the total. I think we’re going to end up with six to 10 tornadoes with yesterday’s event. So we’ll sort of stay in the lead,” Gensinin said in a provided interview with the university’s communications department.

And still northern Illinois was lucky the atmosphere underperformed yesterday evening as all of the ingredients for stronger tornadoes to form were present, he said.

July is not peak tornado season for northern Illinois, Gensinin said, but a rash of tornadoes this time of year is not unprecedented or climatologically rare. He said yesterday’s weather was a run-of-the-mill event for northern Illinois.

“Despite the fact that a lot of people across northern Illinois are going to be picking up for weeks, in terms of damage, we are thankfully dodging another bullet here,” Gensinin said. “And thankfully many of these tornadoes were brief, they were relatively weak and short lived.”

At NIU, Gensinin researches climatology and extreme weather, and one of the ways he does that is through creating computer simulated models of what happens when more and more carbon dioxide is present in the atmosphere.

Through that research, Gensinin has found that severe weather does become more frequent and intense as carbon dioxide levels increase, but said it’s difficult to look at a singular weather event and relate it to climate change.

“The link between climate change and tornadoes is pretty tenuous at best,” Gensinin said. “Once you start drilling way down to these small hazards, like hail or tornadoes that occur over a couple of minutes on very small areas, it’s not clear on any individual event what role climate change is playing in either augmenting the frequency or intensity of these storms.”

The increase in recent tornadoes have been a result of this year’s weather patterns with no indication they are becoming more or less common overall, Yack said.

Climate and weather researchers have hypotheses regarding how storms may change over the next few decades as a function of climate change, Gensinin said, “but it’s very clear that human’s are augmenting the temperature across the planet and it’s really up to scientists to figure out how that’s going to feed back into things like tornadoes.”

Another factor at play is the continuous expansion of the footprint of the human built environment – tornadoes that occur in rural western Kansas may be perceived to be less dangerous than a storm that hits a populated area, like northeastern Illinois.

“These types of disasters will continue to increase and get more magnified in the future, not necessarily because tornadoes become more frequent or stronger,” Gensinin said. “You’ll see more and more of these types of disasters just because they have more targets to hit, more assets to hit at the surface.”