Sandwich’s Weber, Yorkville’s Clabough lead state track finalists: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich’s Sundara Weber runs during a girls Class 2A Sectional Cross Country Meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

State meet

Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber ran the fastest Class 2A 1,600-meter time of 5:06.90 in Friday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, leading area qualifiers for Saturday’s state finals. Weber will also run in the Class 2A 3,200-meter run on Saturday.

Yorkville junior Courtney Clabough had the fourth-best shot put attempt of 11.83 meters (38 feet, 9.75 inches) in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries. In the Class 3A pole vault, Oswego East senior Hailey Soriaga advanced by clearing 3.40 meters (11-1.75).

BASEBALL

Oswego 7, Ottawa 3

The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the nonconference win. Kam Jenkins had a double, run scored and an RBI and Bryson Norwood had a double and a run scored. Dominic Stringham got the win in relief, giving up one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts.