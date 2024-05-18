Yorkville to opens splash pad this weekend

City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday, May 17 it will open the splash pad at Riemenschneider Park, 600 Hayden Drive this weekend. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department announced the weekend forecast of temperatures climbing into the 80s has prompted an early opening of the splash pad.

The department announced the decision to open the pad, located at Riemenschneider Park, 600 Hayden Drive, with a posting on its Facebook page on Friday.

“While we invite our community to enjoy the early access this weekend, please be patient as we work out the kinks. Generally, our Parks Staff will take a full week to ensure that all pieces of the splash pad are fully operational after the long winter months. Please understand that we are still actively working to ensure the park is fully operational for Summer, and there may be hiccups in splash pad function over the next few days,” the statement read.

Visitors to the pad can activate the water, by holding their hand over the top of the fire hydrant and wait for the spray, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition to the splash pad, Riemenschneider Park also features two fire fighter-themed playgrounds, one for younger children and one for older children. A Shelter, picnic tables, walking trail, two baseball fields and a lot of open space.

The park is located just south of the Bristol-Kendall Fire Department Station No. 2 located on Kennedy Road.