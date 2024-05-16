Minooka man in custody on Kendall County warrant for aggravated battery to police officer

Antonio Zaragoza, 43, of Minooka, was taken into custody without incident on May 13,

A Minooka man wanted on a warrant out of Kendall County for aggravated battery to a police officer has been apprehended by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Antonio Zaragoza, 43, was taken into custody without incident on Monday, May 13, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted on a warrant issued out of Kendall County for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and obstructing a police officer, according to the release.

Zaragoza was taken to the Kendall County Jail for processing and was subsequently released with pre-trial conditions following a court hearing, according to the release.

