Newark Independence Day parade and activities set for July 4

Newark will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual parade Tuesday, July 4, stepping off at 10 a.m. from Newark High School, 413 Chicago Road. After the parade, activities will continue downtown at the park at Jackson and Front streets.

The grand marshals of this year’s parade are the Mentor Lleshi family of Newark Country Kitchen.

Parade entries may begin arriving after 8 a.m. All are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for Mayor’s Choice, best original design, best decorated ATV or golf cart, best antique car, best tractor entry and best horse entry. Parade sponsors are Underhill Trucking Inc. and Just In Time.

The flag raising at the park will be followed by the pedal tractor pull, sponsored by Toftoy Farms, and the egg drop, sponsored by Homegrown Meat. Ice cream lunch in the park, prepared by Homegrown Meat, is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Boy Scouts will serve hot dogs, chips, pop and water in the park, and the Newark Lutheran Church will host an ice cream social on its lawn. The library will conduct a book sale and craft activity.

The numbered button drawing and basket raffle will take place at 2 p.m. at the gazebo. This year’s Fourth of July button features Newark Country Kitchen. Winners’ names will be posted at the library, Heartland Bank and Fern Dell Museum.