Kendall County TRIAD hosting town hall meeting for seniors

Kendall County TRIAD will host a senior town hall meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Kendall County TRIAD would like to hear from local seniors. If you have questions or concerns about crime prevention, current scams and available community resources for seniors, this town hall is for you. Provide a voice as to what would be beneficial to you and your family.

TRIAD members will facilitate the discussion and answer questions. Refreshments will be served. RSVP is required; call 630-553-5777.

Kendall County TRIAD is an organization linking seniors, law enforcement, fire departments and various community resources, providing information and services for seniors. In existence for decades, Kendall County TRIAD is made up of public and private sector organizations whose focus is on improving the life of seniors. TRIAD empowers seniors with knowledge and encourages them to have an active role in keeping their community safe.

While many seniors are aware of the existence of TRIAD, events such as this town hall provide a central location for all member organizations of TRIAD to be available for questions and answers, inquiries regarding services provided and fellowship and conversation.