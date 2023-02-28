State begins work on $32.9 million project to widen Route 71 between Oswego, Yorkville

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work is underway on Route 71 in Kendall County. The $32.9 million project will widen the highway from two to four lanes between Orchard Road in Oswego and Route 126 in Yorkville.

Tree removal has begun along the 3.8-mile work zone, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers when workers are present. Utility relocation will begin once tree removal is completed and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Future work will stage construction of the new northbound and southbound lanes. Improvements will include several structure replacements, a new shared-use path and traffic signal and lighting upgrades.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026 and will bring Route 71 to four lanes from Route 34 in Oswego to Route 47 in Yorkville.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.

