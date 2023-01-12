Kendall County Sheriff says state’s new assault weapons ban infringes upon right to bear arms

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said in a statement issued Thursday, Jan. 10, he believes the new state law banning the purchase, sale and manufacturer of high powered semi-automatic weapons infringes upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

Baird said he is certain the law that Gov. JB Pritzker signed Tuesday, Jan. 8, will be subject to a court challenge.

“And I look forward to a court ruling that resolves this matter,” Baird said.

Baird continued, “I understand there will be questions and concerns regarding the passing of this bill (HB5471) from law-abiding citizens of Kendall County. My office is actively working with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement partners to determine and address the full ramifications of this legislation.”

In addition to banning the sale of assault-style semi-automatic weapons, the law outlaws the sale of .50 caliber rifles and ammunition and large-capacity magazines. The law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership with the Illinois State Police.

A full list of the weapons that are now illegal under the new law can be found here.

Baird said while he supports legislation intended to increase community safety, he does not believe the new law will accomplish that goal.

“Further, I do not believe stricter gun control laws or disarming law-abiding citizens will make the state of Illinois or the citizens of Kendall County any safer,” Baird said.

He continued, “Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is ‘the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed’ provided under the 2nd Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.”

In speaking out against the assault weapons ban, Baird joined a long list of county sheriffs across Illinois who have voiced objections to the law over the past two days, including some who have said they will not enforce the law’s registration requirement.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff John Idleburg, however, said he supports the ban, saying a “weapon of war” was used after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago Suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring 30 more.

Highland Park is in Lake County.

“As a society, so many have become numb to mass shootings as we read about them nearly every day,” Idleburg said in a statement. “I truly hope this is the last mass shooting we live through before assault-style rifles are banned. Assault-style rifles are nothing more than killing machines, and they have no place in a civilized society. While the intent of my message is not meant to be political, I feel the most significant action that can be taken to minimize and prevent further carnage is by enacting a full ban on assault-style rifles.”

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain issued his own statement, saying he won’t proactively enforce the law.

“If we encounter a felon or someone in the commission of a crime in possession of extended capacity magazines or ‘assault’ rifles, we may use parts of the new law to impose additional charges,” Hain said in the statement.