Plano Library offers summer programs for kids and adults

Plano Library will host free community programs for kids and adults this summer. Register for adult programs by calling 630-552-2009 and for kids programs by calling 630-552-2025.

Summer Reading Program: Color Our World - Ends July 31: Join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. Earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time, then keep reading for chances to win a raffle prize. Be sure to check out the weekly trivia question for another chance at a prize.

Community Diaper Drive - Ends Aug. 30: Help families to keep their children clean, dry and healthy by donating a package of unopened wipes, diapers or pull-ups at the library. Diaper sizes 4-7 are needed most. The Diaper Closet distributes free diapers year-round from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at Sandwich Church of the Nazarene, 205 W. College St.

Knit and Crochet Group - 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays: Come knit and crochet with others or learn to crochet from artist Karen Perez. Limited supplies will be provided at this all-ages event. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Mondays through July 14: Join this program for simple stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Each week will feature a different color of the rainbow. This event is for independent children aged 3 to 5 years without an adult. Registration is required.

Rhyme Time - 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 16: This lapsit storytime features rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program for babies aged 3 years and younger. Registration is required.

Technology Help Desk - Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21: Meet with a tech expert during this free, drop-in opportunity. Get help with questions about your computer, cell phone, tablet or e-reader. Bring the device with you for the best experience.

Animals Around the World - 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 23: Sharon and Dan Peterson bring some of their amazing animals to the library. See and learn about an armadillo, fennec fox, sugar glider, python, tarantula and Rico the Sloth. This event is intended for children aged six years and older, with or without an adult. Registration is required.

Card Making Classes - Tuesday, June 24: Make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies are included, including envelopes. This event is $5 and open to adults, high school students and children age 10 and older accompanied by an adult.

Writers’ Group - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 26: Discuss your writing with other writers in person or via Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591, Passcode 048559. No registration is required.