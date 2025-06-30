Down the Garden Path: Don’t plant mystery seeds

Jamie Viebach is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Sometimes a walk to the mailbox can yield pleasant surprises — a birthday card from Grandma, a letter from a faraway friend. But sometimes there are not-so-nice surprises.

Reports are starting again from area residents about mystery seeds they didn’t order showing up in their mailboxes.

Why did I get them?

If you recently ordered something that came from another country, it might be a free gift. In some cultures, it’s popular to include an inexpensive freebie with a purchase as a showing of goodwill.

It could also be part of a scam. In one case, you order something (maybe even plant material) from a seller you assume is based in the United States. Rather than sending you that amazing blue flower (that was likely an AI-generated image), they send you some cheap random seeds.

Another, more insidious scam, however, is called “brushing.” In a brushing scam, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, you receive packages of things you did not order. The seller then proceeds to write a fake review under your name with “proof” that they sent you the item.

These glowing reviews can make them look like a more legitimate seller, artificially inflating the product’s ratings, and hopefully duping people into buying worthless stuff.

What is the danger?

Simply put, the danger is in the unknown. While they could be just some pretty, exotic flowers, these seeds could be for a species that is invasive here. Invasive species cause ecological harm by spreading unchecked into natural areas where they displace native species and can be difficult to eradicate. Or they might be contaminated with viruses, bacteria, or insects that will cause harm to agricultural or ornamental plants here.

What should I do with them?

While it may be tempting to plant them to find out what they are, DON’T! Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, if you receive mystery seeds in the mail, submit them with all packaging and packing slips and send them to the USDA APHIS PPQ State Plant Health Director’s office:

USDA APHIS PPQ

State Plant Health Director’s Office

Unsolicited Seed Submissions

1001 E. Touhy Ave., Suite 187

Des Plaines, IL 60018

If you are unable to mail the seeds, completely wrap the packet with duct tape and place it in a zipper-sealed bag. Place that bag inside a second zipper-sealed bag and then wrap the whole bag in duct tape. This will prevent sunlight and water from reaching the seeds.

This can then be discarded in the trash. For more information on gardening, check out extension.illinois.edu/flowers or extension.illinois.edu/gardening. Source: https://www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/brushing-scam; USDA-APHIS/PPQ Office

Master Gardeners question line

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B Illinois Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For helpful hints on what to include in your email, please visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.

