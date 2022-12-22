Oswego, Yorkville, Plano officials reminding residents: no on-street parking after two inches or more of snowfall

In anticipation of an expected two to six inches of snowfall, authorities in Oswego, Yorkville and Plano are reminding local residents not to park their vehicles on local streets.

Local ordinances in each of the communities prohibit on-street parking after snowfalls of two inches or more.

The prohibitions have been established to facilitate snow plowing and the safe passage of emergency vehicles.

In Oswego, parking is also prohibited on downtown streets after a snowfall of just one inch.

In a statement, Yorkville police noted that streets that are clear of vehicles allow for more efficient, and quicker, removal of snow by city plows. Failure to remove a vehicle from a city street may result in a $50 ticket and the vehicle may be towed at the owner’s expense, police said.

Plano police said in a statement that vehicles parked on local streets after a snowfall of two inches or more are subject to ticketing.

The village of Montgomery also prohibits on-street parking after snowfalls of two inches or more.

All of Kendall County along with the entire northern portion of Northern Illinois is under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service until Saturday morning.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate fast starting Thursday morning, sweeping through the Chicago area between noon and 2 p.m. with as much as an inch of snow per hour this afternoon in some areas.

A powerful Arctic cold front will sweep across Northern Illinois from late morning through early afternoon from west to east, accompanied by accumulating snow, a dramatic temperature drop and gusty winds. A flash freeze may cause ice covered roads, topped by the accumulating snow, making bridges and overpasses slick.

Blizzard conditions are expected because of snow and blowing snow Thursday night into Friday. Dangerously low wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero are expected, causing life-threatening conditions.

Road conditions are expected to worsen about noon in Kendall, Will, Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, Grundy and DuPage counties.

Temperatures are expected to drop 20 to 30 degrees in a two- to three-hour span today, entering the teens and single digits by 4 p.m. With wind gusts projected at 35 mph, sub-zero wind chills are expected.

Snowfall is predicted to be anywhere between 2 to 6 inches across Northern Illinois with snow rates of up to an inch per hour in some parts of Northern Illinois. That will be accompanied by heavy wind gusts, causing zero visibility at times.