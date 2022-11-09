Davis claiming victory in race for 75th District State House seat

Republican Jed Davis is claiming victory against Heidi Henry for a seat in the General Assembly after pulling off a win against incumbent David Allen Welter in the GOP primary, representing the 75th District.

Davis acknowledged his win in the election in an announcement on Instagram Tuesday night. He is a trustee of the village of Newark and board president of Parkview Christian Academy in Yorkville.

According to unofficial results as of 10:55 p.m., Davis held a 21,690-14,046 vote lead.

Henry was slated to run for state representative by the Democratic Party chairs. Henry is the founder of Acres of Peace Therapeutic Center for Veterans and is the owner of Woodland Meadows Stables.

Redrawn following the 2020 census, the new district includes northern Grundy County, much of Kendall County and parts of eastern La Salle County and southern DeKalb County.