May 11, 2024
Underwood secures federal funds for NIU health care project

By Shaw Local News Network
U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) announced a new round of federal funding she has secured for health care organizations and university research in the Illinois Congressional 14th District.

Underwood is a member of the United State House Appropriations Committee.

Northern Illinois University will receive $270,000 in federal funding from the National Science Foundation to fund a research project, “Collaborative Research: Investigating the Molten Salt Synthesis of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles via in situ X-ray Scattering/Spectroscopy Techniques.” according to a release from Underwood’s office.

According to the research program manager, “Nanoparticles are attracting wide interest due to their exceptional properties enabling a wide range of applications in clean energy, photonics, pharmaceutical industry and more.”

The Will County Community Health Center will receive $1,153,424 in federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program to continue to provide access to comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services to our community, according to a release from Underwood’s office.