Kendall County sheriff backs West in 84th House race

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird has endorsed Joe West in his bid for a seat in the Illinois General Assembly.

In a statement released by the West campaign, Baird said he “strongly backed the candidacy of Joe West to go to Springfield and restore trust in our law enforcement community.”

“Law Enforcement remains at a crossroads in America today. The senseless legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled governor, Senate and House in Illinois and supported by Joe’s opponent are, quite simply put, unacceptable,” Baird said.

“In January of 2023, laws are set to go into effect allowing criminals to enjoy cashless bail and be back on the street that very same day, jeopardizing the safety of our families,” Baird said, adding, “It’s time to bring sanity back to the Land of Lincoln and make Illinois a strong and proud state once again.”

West, the current Oswego Township supervisor, is challenging incumbent Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, in the 84th House District race.