Meals on Wheels of Kendall County resource fair attracts a crowd to Yorkville’s Beecher Center

Meals on Wheels (Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association) hosted a resource fair for community members age 60 and above, plus spouses and caregivers, on Sept. 22 at the Beecher Center in Yorkville.

Approximately 70 community residents attended and enjoyed a meal provided by Meals on Wheels.

Attendees also had the opportunity to learn about local resources for those ages 60 and above from more than 25 vendors, including AgeGuide, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Kendall County Clerk’s Office, the Oswego Township Board of Trustees, the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, the office of Senator Sue Rezin, Rush Copley Medical Group - Waterford Cancer, Walgreens Pharmacy, Wyeth Law, Prairie State Legal Services, Northern Illinois Food Bank / SNAP, Symphony Care Network, Voluntary Action Center, Association for Individual Development, Fox Valley Older Adult Services, Kendall County Health Department - Behavioral Health, Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission, Oasis Senior Advisors, A Place for Mom, and more.

Location and assistance were provided by the City of Yorkville, Department of Parks and Recreation, and Senior Services Associates.

Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals five days a week, weekend meals, and shelf-stable meals twice a year. Local cafes at the Beecher Center in Yorkville and Saratoga Towers in Morris provide nutritious lunches during the week and socialization opportunities. There is no income-level requirement.

Community residents ages 60 or above, plus spouses and caregivers, are welcome to learn more about the program by calling 630-553-2316.