Stamp Act PAC planning Oct. 9 Fall Freedom Fest barbecue

Stamp Act PAC will host its annual Fall Freedom Fest fundraiser at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Venue, 115 E. South St. C in Plano.

Keynote speakers will include Stephanie Trussell , lieutenant governor candidate for the ILGOP, and Pastor Steve Saunder of Plano Methodist Church. Admission includes 5Bs BBQ dinner.

Organizers are accepting sponsorships and silent auction items. Event sponsor, the Kendall County Republican GOP, will hold a 50/50 raffle.

For information or to buy tickets, visit stampactpac.com or call Becky Nelson at 815-955-1961.