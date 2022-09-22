September 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Man identified in Montgomery death investigation

Montgomery police (Shaw Local News Network)

MONTGOMERY – The Kendall County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who has been the subject of a death investigation in Montgomery since Sept. 19.

Joshua Correa, 42, of the 1100 block of Reading Road, was pronounced dead at 3:18 p.m. that day.

Montgomery police responded to Correa’s apartment two hours earlier on a report of a suspicious death.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, according to a press release from Coroner Jacquie Purcell’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.