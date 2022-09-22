Man identified in Montgomery death investigation

MONTGOMERY – The Kendall County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who has been the subject of a death investigation in Montgomery since Sept. 19.

Joshua Correa, 42, of the 1100 block of Reading Road, was pronounced dead at 3:18 p.m. that day.

Montgomery police responded to Correa’s apartment two hours earlier on a report of a suspicious death.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, according to a press release from Coroner Jacquie Purcell’s office.

