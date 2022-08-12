Plano attorney Colosimo appointed Kendall County judge

High-profile Plano attorney Carlo Colosimo has been appointed to the bench as an associate judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit.

Colosimo fills the vacancy created by the appointment of John McAdams as circuit judge, replacing Judge Melissa Barnhart, who retired.

A formal investiture ceremony will be held on Aug. 19 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

Colosimo was the attorney in Yorkville-based Parkview Christian Academy’s lawsuit against state officials over COVID-19 restrictions.

He was selected from a group of 18 applicants to serve a four-year term.

Applications to the associate judge position were accepted from June 7 through July 7, followed by interviews with the circuit judges, who in turn voted for their choice to fill the vacancy, according to 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Administrator Marci Vose.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts tabulated the votes and certified Colosimo as the candidate who received the majority of the votes, Vose said.

Colosimo was born in Argentina and is fluent in Spanish.

According to his website, Colosimo began his career in the 16th Judicial Circuit as a probation officer with Kane County Court Services. He conducted numerous bench and jury trials both as a prosecutor and defense attorney.

A former Captain in the U.S. Army, Colosimo served on active and reserve status as a Judge Advocate General handling all aspects of military law from military justice, family law and administrative issues.

Colosimo’s professional activities include positions and appointments as legal advisor for the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Kane and Kendall County and as a board member of the Kendall County Court-appointed Special Advocacy group.

Colosimo earned his bachelor’s degree in 1995 from Illinois State University. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1999 from Northern Illinois University. He was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 2000 and the United States Supreme Court Bar in 2006.

Colosimo is a former aldermen on the Yorkville City Council, where he served as mayor pro tem.

He has served as the hearing officer for the village of Oswego for administrative, zoning and ordinance violations.