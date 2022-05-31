New fee on criminal, civil cases to help fund Kendall Courthouse expansion

YORKVILLE – A new law taking effect July 1 will allow Kendall County to impose a fee of up to $30 on both criminal and civil cases to help fund expansion of the Kendall County Courthouse.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, was signed on May 27 by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Holmes, who serves as assistant senate minority leader, said the legislation will help the county generate revenue to fund completion of unfinished space in the mammoth courthouse building.

The Kendall County Board is currently engaged in an analysis of building needs for all of its offices and departments, including the court system, and has commissioned a consulting firm to prepare a report this year.

County officials say the courthouse, at 807 W. John St. in Yorkville, needs to make use of the unfinished space for a more timely resolution of cases and to meet the demands of a growing county.

Holmes noted that Kendall County was the fastest growing county in the U.S. from 2000 to 2010, and the fastest growing county in Illinois from 2010 to 2020.

“Population growth means the courthouse needs expanding to meet the county’s legal proceedings, and I’m happy to help make this happen,” Holmes said.

The senator’s legislation will allow Kendall County to raise the funds for the courthouse expansion by adopting a fee of up to $30 on civil and criminal cases. In past years, the Illinois General Assembly approved the same fee for Will and Kane counties.

The law allows court officials to waive the fee for lower income individuals, Holmes said.

The fee is estimated to produce about $150,000 a year in revenue and would serve as part of a bonding effort to fund courthouse expansion, Holmes said.

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, sponsored legislation to help fund expansion of the Kendall County Courthouse. She is seen here with Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, right, and Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird during a public safety forum on April 28 at Montgomery Village Hall.








