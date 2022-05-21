Alexandros Alexiades and Andre Casas of Oswego along with Hannah Price of Yorkville were named to the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin.

Local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University. Students earning Deans’ List honors include Allison Webster of Montgomery, Kyle Bachara of Oswego, Madeleine Leigh of Oswego, Gabriel Sardo of Oswego, Lauren Bell of Yorkville and Mady Klebenow of Yorkville. Students earning President’s List honors include Dylan Patel of Oswego and Anya Zarembski of Oswego.

Grace Pagone of Oswego has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 600 students from its three campuses for the fall of 2021. Local students who graduated include:

Rhett Parker of Oswego earned a Construction Management degree.

Luke Pradel of Oswego earned a Health and Human Performance degree.

Brendon Reifsteck of Yorkville earned a Civil Engineering degree.

Luke Pradel of Oswego was named to the Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for the fall 2021 semester.

Montgomery residents Eric Garde and Michael Lea were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for the fall 2021 semester.

Kiley Mitchell of Oswego has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2021.

St. Ambrose University held commencement ceremonies at the RiverCenter in Davenport Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Bayley Ingalls of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Elementary Education.

Collin Berry of Yorkville earned a degree in Management.

Sarah Willman of Montgomery earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice

Local students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Millikin University include Oswego residents Justin Allen, Molly Calvert and Chelsea McCullum; Yorkville residents Evan Borneman and Karissa Brown; Plano resident Lauren Brummel; Montgomery residents Daniela De La Cruz and Ashley Oros; and Sandwich residents Sarah Ness and Caroline Welte

The University of St. Francis (USF) congratulates the following students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester: Rebecca Giese of Montgomery; Oswego residents Megan Krisch, Alexander Mielcarz, Afreen Mushtaheed, Christian Owens and Lauren Tims; Alyssa Dolan of Plano; and Yorkville residents Lily Emma Aktabowski, Gianna Arielle Dalangin, Evan Jaros and Michael Nape.

Alexander Vollmer of Yorkville has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester at at Bethel University.

Nicholas Bozarth of Montgomery earned a spot on the Fall 2021 semester Deans’ List at Saginaw Valley State University.

Parker Lymenstull of Oswego was named to Quincy University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Dylan LaVallee of Bristol earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.

Yorkville resident Peyton Dillon was named to the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The University of Dubuque congratulates local students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2021 Academic Dean’s List: Oswego residents Danielle Johnsen and Molly Schiltz; Yorkville residents Brady Mispagel and Brigitte Mispagel.

Oswego resident Emily Giles was named to the University of Wyoming Fall Semester President’s Honor Roll for the 2021 fall semester.

Local students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Semester including Oswego residents Nicole Alvarez, Riley Baert, Avery Delphey, Connor Harrison, Savanna Jourdan, Nicholas Kanzia, Emily Lukowski, Alinah Padilla, Madeline Rabick, Samuel Smith, Jessica Vosecek and Hunter Yurgil; Sandwich resident Brittany Anderson; Plano resident Nathaniel Cervantes; Newark resident Shari Chapman; Yorkville residents Kaylynn Gillespie, Travis Greep, Eric Hix, Kaylee Kosulic, Zachary Minogue and Caroline Pietrzyk; and Montgomery residents Nicholas Kieffer and Courtney Pawlisz.

Local students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021 including Oswego residents Carissa Johnson and Dawson Poling.

Vic Crawford of Yorkville and Abby Miller of Oswego qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University.

Local students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 19.

Joseph Milinovich of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Physical Education.

Helen Tran of Plano earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Business.

Benjamin Schafermeyer of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Cartography and Geographic Information Systems and Environmental Sciences.

Hannah Giles of Oswego was named to theUniversity of Wyoming’s 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

Genevieve Weiss was named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at North Central College.

The University of Illinois Springfield has released the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2021. Local students honored include Savanna Aguado of Montgomery, Nolan Flaherty and Abigail Lemley of Oswego, Abigail Way of Plano and Madison Grandys of Yorkville.

Angelica Corral of Oswego was named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters at Baylor University.

Colin Kramer of Plano earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Baylor University at the December 2021 graduation.

Jaclyn Kowall of Oswego was ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.

