Kendall County will hand out federal COVID-19 relief cash to local non-profits

YORKVILLE – When the Kendall County Board was distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds to local non-profits last year, many of the social service agencies and community groups were denied the grant money or gave up on the application process.

The problem for many of these non-profit organizations, often operating with a skeleton staff, was a requirement to include federal tax information in the application to the county.

County officials say they have learned from the experience and are ditching that requirement and instead simply asking for documentation showing lost revenue, as they set in motion a new round of grants for the non-profits.

The county will distribute $900,000 to non-profit agencies and community groups in this new round of grants. The maximum amount to be awarded per applicant is $25,000. The money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Often reliant on community fund-raising events, non-profits were particularly hard hit by the limitations imposed by the pandemic, even as the demand for their services frequently increased.

The county government is expected to open a portal on its website May 27 for the new round of grant applications, for non-profit agencies and groups serving Kendall County residents.

Kendall County Board Finance Committee Chairman Matt Kellogg said those organizations that have already received a grant will not be eligible again.

The county board is expected to give final approval for the program at a special meeting on May 26.

Last year the county distributed more than $440,000 in ARPA money to non-profits.

This year the board handed out $2 million to 88 small businesses affected by the pandemic. Most received the $25,000 maximum award.

However, another 200 businesses were still waiting when the $2 million budget was exhausted.

Kellogg said the county is receiving many requests from units of local government seeking ARPA money for infrastructure projects.

For example, the village of Montgomery is seeking funds to make water system improvements in the Boulder Hill area, Kellogg said.

The county also is earmarking $100,000 for the creation of a 211 community call center designed to provide residents with information about social services, health care, financial assistance and other aid, Kellogg said.




















