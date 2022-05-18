Early voting for June 28 primary gets underway Thursday

YORKVILLE – Voters will have more than a month to cast their ballots ahead of the June 28 primary election.

Early voting starts May 19 at the Kendall County Elections Office in the county office building, 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville.

The elections office will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday through June 17.

For the final 11 days of early voting, the schedule will be expanded to include Saturdays and Sundays, along with additional weekday hours.

The elections office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Voting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, June 19 and 26.

Starting June 20, weekday hours will be expanded, running from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 27.

Two more early voting locations will open June 9 at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, and the Montgomery Campus of the Oswego Public Library, 1111 Reading Drive.

Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through June 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 and 18.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should go to the polling place listed on their voter registration cards or to the special “vote center” that will be established at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71.

Under a new state law, every county must create an Election Day center in its largest municipality, where any registered voter in the county may cast a ballot.

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette said there are 84,000 registered voters in the county, all of whom received new voter registration cards that should be checked carefully because of legislative redistricting and a change in the polling place for some voters.

The county now has 78 voting precincts, served by 39 polling places plus the vote center, Director of Elections Natalie Hisaw said.

Gillette said some voting precincts have been combined, bringing many of the new precincts up to about 1,200 voters.

However, the increase in the number of voters is not expected to cause Election Day delays at polling places, Gillette said, because so many people are now taking advantage of early-voting and vote-by-mail opportunities.

The application for mail-in voting is available on the county’s election webpage, www.kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/election-voter-information/voting.