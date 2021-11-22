Oswego man facing felony DUI charges in fatal Fox Township crash

Oswego resident Oscar E. Cano, 34, of the 400 block of Hackney Lane is facing multiple felony driving under the influence charges in connection with a crash that occurred at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 21 near the intersection of Millington and Millhurst roads in unincorporated Fox Township, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Cano with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, a Class 2 felony, and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing injury, a Class 4 felony.

The sheriff’s office said a warrant for Cano’s arrest was issued Nov. 24 and he was taken into custody Monday.

Cano is being held at the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville, where his bond has been set at $500,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Cano was traveling west on Millhurst Road and collided with another vehicle being driven by Robert Gray, 38, of Somonauk that was traveling north on Millington Road.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Cano and a male passenger in his vehicle were both ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police assisted county sheriff’s deputies in investigating the crash.