On campus: Kendall County students make Augustana Dean’s List

Augustana College announced students named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-21 spring semester. Local students honored include Oswego residents Meredith Butler, Nicholas Metrou, Dayne Millard, Mia Novak, Helena Rodriguez, Jakob Slavin, Samuel Wilson and Mason Zaccardi; Yorkville residents Derek Butts, Zachary Clough, Sydney Drozdowski, Brianna Pickering, Siiri Strebel and Bailey Willis; and Montgomery residents Braeden Clements, Emmeline Kenealy, Taylor Kies and Katie Zenisek.

Zackary Oliver of Montgomery and Kiley Mitchell of Oswego have been named to the President’s List at Youngstown State University for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average during Spring Semester 2021.

Samantha Sommerfeld of Oswego was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sommerfeld was initiated at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Gabriel Rodriguez of Yorkville recently attended Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving. Gabriel spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. Gabriel and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.

Local students received Dean’s List honors at Wheaton College including Hannah Beste and Nicole Kraemer of Oswego; Raymond Hanus of Yorkville; Philip LoChirco and Elijah-Aaron Sanchez of Plano; Anna Rios of Bristol; and Mikayla Williams of Newark.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence including Caitlyn Ahlquist and Angel Schlotterback of Oswego along with Ben Powell of Sandwich.

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester. Students honored include Montgomery resident Matthew Rehg; Oswego resident Alexis McDermott; and Yorkville residents Ryan Kummer and Reanna Panlilio.

Isabella Ely-Erickson of Oswego was named to the Blackburn College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Montgomery resident Mae-Lin Crumpton; Oswego residents Cole Aughenbaugh, Blake Biery, Kaley Hennessy, Bayley Ingalls, Olivia Wells and Griffin Zajac; and Yorkville residents Collin Berry, Jessica Eallonardo, Hannah Jaros and Jackson Marker have been named to the St. Ambrose University Dean’s List for the spring term.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2021 semester. Local students named include Michael Lea of Montgomery and Noah Anderson and Luke Pradel of Oswego.

Local students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15.

Kyle Keeton of Oswego graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.

Reema Vij of Oswego graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration.

Emily H. Giles of Oswego was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2021 spring semester.

Millikin University recently announced the names of undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

Local students named include Oswego residents Justin Allen, Molly Calvert and Chelsea McCullum; Plano resident Lauren Brummel; Montgomery residents Valerie Kinley and Marissa Martinez; Sandwich residents Sarah Ness, Logan Scalf and Caroline Welte; and Yorkville residents Alicia Rosier and Madeline Russelburg.

Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021.

Carly Mcclernon of Oswego graduated with a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Waubonsee Students Recognized on Spring 2021 President’s List

The President’s List at Waubonsee Community College celebrates excellence among students who achieve a 4.0 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while enrolled in at least 6 semester credit hours. The President’s List honors the following students for the spring 2021 semester at the college:

Bristol--Hope Allen, Ashleigh McCallum

Montgomery--Jocelyn Abarca, Savanna Aguado, Kiara Aguilera, Sara Aguilera, Micaela Aguirre, Mohamad Ajaj, Victoria Annunzio, Nancy Arndt, Angela Bauers, Gabrielle Bennett, Isaac Bourge, Adam Brown, Jennifer Burke, Anaka Carlson, Timothy Castner, Andrick Cazares, Jennifer Chavez, Daysi De Loera, Josiah Diaz, Hayley Dillow, Danielle Dixon, Anthony Feliciano-Ramos, Emily Friedrich, Grace Friend, Jarrett Gerstung, Alejandra Gomez, Garrett Gordon, Portia Griffin, Noemi Gudino, Carson Harmon, Beth Harrington, Caroline Herrera, Emilio Herrera, Susan Herring, Anwen Hurd, Jenna Johnson, Jessica King, William King, CadenKratsch, Alina Lara, Elizabeth Lueck, Robert MacFadgen, Vanessa Maravilla, Alexandra Marmolejo, Ashley Martin, Thomas McCluskey, Damien Mendez, Marco Morales, Nathaniel Morawiec, Abigail Munson Rodriguez, Guadalupe Orozco, Anna Page, Caleb Patsch, Isabela Rose Pelikan, Aura Perez, Ebany Plascencia, Joseph Prainito, Dillon Putzler, Belal Qattum, Jessie Raisor, Antonio Rivera, Marissa Rodriguez, Claudio Ruiz, Barbara Ruiz Smith, Maia Sanmiguel, Paul Sebedyn, Lori Slauter, Amanda Steen, Amy Thrall, Angela Valadez, Yaneli Vargas, Cassandra Wahl, Amanda Weronko, Sophia Wester, Amanda Winslow

Newark--Nathan Burns, William Davis, Emily Raketic

Oswego--Josue Adjetey, Sherbaz Ahmad, Breonna Anicich, Luke Anicich, Haleigh Aughenbough, Tyler Ayers, Leah Bastian, Maria Batitsas, Marissa Batitsas, Jordan Beck, Dominic Bellanca, Isabel Benavides, Erin Best, Riley Blomberg, Samuel Bolander, Anna Buan, Destiny Caprio, Precious Cole, Gabrielle Connelly, Colleen Cope, Calen Currie, Angela Dassis, Evan Demiduk, Diellza Dika, Hannah Dyson, Adela Ebibi, Celina Escamilla, Timothy Fahle, Joseph Farrell, Lexis Flores, Kaylee Gatenby, Abigail Glaser, Quinlan Glueck, Morgan Gramza, Akshara Gunda, Zachary Gutenkauf, Rachel Hanson, Zohaib Haroon, Julian Heidrich, Alyssa Heriaud, Natalie Kassab, Dylan Kiser, Kathleen Kowalczyk, Megan Lemley, Danielle Lewis, Kisha Lipscomb, Peyton Loncala, Antonio Lopez, Melissa Lopez, Oluwaseun Madugu, Gary Maldonado, Lilia Mann, Quentin McDougle, Abhi Mehta, Emily Meier, Pranati Mitta, Sophia Molina, Jatniel Morales Gomez, Erik Neidlein, Oreoluwa Olugbamila, Brenda Palmer, Hitam Patel, Brooke Pierson, Michael Poreda, Megan Roche, Jacob Rodgers, Kylie Roehl, Gavin Ross, Joel Ryan, Matthew Schultz, Bryan Sepulveda, Cassandra Smith, Jeffery Sobotka, Janelle Steffen, Owen Stidham, Cassandra Styczynski, Vincent Terracciano, Isabel Thacker, Hailee Thomas, Luke Trybek, Lindsey Van Dusen, David Vanden Houten, Madison Walsh, Ashley Werner, Michael Westpfahl, Shaely Whiting, Kathleen Wilson, Henry Wimmer, Alicia Wise, Mia Woltman, Tyler Wurster, Dylan Zangri, Cailee Zukauskas

Plano--Jocelyne Bermudez, Tristan Brittingham, Erin Doles, Roxana Garcia, Amy Gierden, Jason Haab, Thomas Howard, Alexia Kassinger, Jay Kennedy, Grant Kim, Cesar Lozada, Rylie Maes, Faith Metcalf, Nico Migliorini, Alondra Ortiz, Amber Ortiz, Gabriel Prado, Rocio Ramos, Hailey Ruhl, Kylie Thoms, Kendyl York

Sandwich--Kaily Albrecht, John Bartels, Ashley Brunoehler, Marvin Brunoehler, Danielle Dawson, Sadie Diehl, Jacob Feltz, Cayla Gavin, Leo Gavin, Logan Goffinet, Sammy Habayeb, Jack Hanson, Maia Italia, Gracelyn Krafft, Trevor Kurtz, Garrett Lambes, Anna Makarczyk, Jayden McCulskie-Green, Cory McKay, Jacob Mitchell, Austin Nash-Cavanagh, Tori Pahle, Melina Ramirez, Bailey Sherman, Jacklyn Sills, Jacob Thompson, Kasandra Valdez, Emily Vegrzyn, Thorston West

Yorkville--Erin Abad, Lindsey Acosta, Brayton Bakel, Jessica Bateman, Hayley Berg, Abigail Black, Cailey Borello, Emily Brown, Aimee Buck, Alexander Bunting, Andrew Cantu, Kendall Carlson, Nicole Corbett, Joseph Damato, Jackolyn Daum, Joseph Dean, Tyler Deutsch, George Dumadag, Starr Echols, Mary Fallbacher, Savanna Farren, Kaleigh Fiebrandt-Lackey, Tony Fletcher, Michael Fox, Jacob Fries, Cory Gantenbein, Cheyenne Goldsberry, Sydney Gonzales, Logan Hanson, Katelynn Hourselt, Adam Jelinek, Devon Kelly, Tiffany Kinsey, Sara Klemm, Brandon Kolar, Daniel Konopelski, Charles Kostka, Corey Kramer, Delanie Krantz, Briggs Krempski, Brayden Long, Adam Mangione, Kara Mangione, Alexandria Meyers, Blake Meyers, Kylie Mickiewicz, Justin Munoz, Ilyssa Murison Leget, Jessica Nauert, Rachel Prinz, Dallas Pulvermacher, Ainsley Reynolds, Ricardo Rubio, Efrain Ruiz, Noah Saunders, Kyle Schrama, Cayla Shovels, Lauren Silva, Krista Sipla, Lillian Stadtler, Jacob Stoedter, Vincent Tofteland, Demetrios Triantafillou, Phillip Venable, Teresa Wedeen, Emily Welu, Anna Wickens, Matthew Wilkinson, Taylor Wilkinson, Amari Williams, Hannah Wolf, Andrea Wood, Aaron Zedwick

The Dean’s List at Waubonsee Community College celebrates excellence among students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while enrolled in at least 6 semester credit hours. The Dean’s List honors the following students for the spring 2021 semester at the college:

Bristol--Jennifer Johnson, Katelyn Miller

Montgomery--Jaklyn Acosta, Hadeel Ajaj, Ana Alvarez-Patino, Caitlin Annunzio, Priscilla Barrera, Edgar Barrientos, Vanessa Bello, Viviana Berganio, Esteban Bernal, Kaylee Bootz, Alma Briones, Jake Brumbaugh, Anthony Carline, Joscelyn Carpenter, Natalie Carrillo, Lindsey Cluchey, Miranda Cuevas, Jairo De Jesus, Erika Diaz, Mikensi Dissell, Megan Douglas, Ivan Flores, Alejandra Garcia, Jasmine Garcia, Yesenia Gomez-Calleja, Zoe Haase, Jorie Hernandez, Yulissa Hernandez, Kenneth Hiltenbrand, Ian Ingram, Righteous Johnson, Karen Juarez, Zachary Kartheiser, Emily Lamantia, Karla Lazaro, Victor Lechuga, Ivan Leon, Beatriz Martinez, Diana Medina, Horichelle Meli Tiotsop, Kenneth Mercado, Danielle Merlo, Chernaira Neal, Franco Ochoa, Antonio Piatkowski-Ramirez, Lily Pierce, Vanessa Quintana, Hazel Ramos, Lily Ratledge, Carlos Reveles, Johana Rodriguez, Christina Ruffino, Natalie Sanchez, Adilene Santacruz, Avonte Scott, Dominic Scott, Kirstie Shamblin, Natalie Skonning, Jose Soto, Ashley Stork, Reham Torres, Oghogho Ugbi, Sierra Wester, Anthony White, David Wilke IV, Racheal Williams, Liam Wong, Jose Zavala, Daniel Zawadzki, Jose Zepeda

Newark--Cheyanne Lowery, Evelyn Martin

Oswego--Victoria Allard, Sarah Alqaraghuli, Carter Anderson, Alexandria Atlas, Elizabeth Ayala, Taylor Bailey, Hannah Baker, Londen Batts, Annalise Blake, Michael Bonano, Matthew Brown,Carson Busby, Stephen Buskey II, Tiana Cannavino, Demitri Cantu, Jackson Chabot, Daniel Christoffel, Rachel Clifton, Olivia Collins, Briana de los Santos, Antonio Delgado,Gabrielle Delong, Ruby Dereza, Jacob Dior, Isaiah Downs, Aeden Drossos, Jacob Felker, Grace Fiduccia, Justin Fischer, Brian Gates, Kelsey Grzetic, Juliana Guerrero, Steven Gulczynski, Alexander Gutzwiller, Ashley Hales, Gabrielle Housefield, Emerson Hurst, Florime Ilazi, Daniyal Imamdad, Gavin Kaluf, Meghan Karasch, Avery Kowalewski, Daniel Kuttner, Nhu Lam, Rebecca Lambert, Jersey Lefaver, Kaden Long, Jordan Lukco, Alejandra Macias II, Kelli Mahoney, Daniel Malatt, Norma Mankowski, Jacob Mateyka, Ashley Mattson, Faith Matyszka, Tyler McCoy, Samantha McGreevym Sarrah Rae Medernach, Edward Mendez, Rachel Meurer, Anna Missana, Jack Moon, Anthony Myers, Alexis Navarro, Ethan Nelson, McKayla Nila, Brock Norwood, Karla Padilla, Paulina Perez, Brian Phillips, Jacob Pike, Sophia Pinela, Yvonne Ratledge,Caroline Robinson, Nicholas Rodriguez, Gary Ronning III, Melissa Ross, Jacob Ryan, Jenifer Salinas, Blendion Saliu, Emily Sargeant, Benjamin Schout, Britney Sennes, Stefanie Shea, Rashid Siddiqui, Shaye Smith, Katheryn Stephens, Brian Stratton, Anne Such, Ann Tolentino, Nasson Ulanga, Jaqueline Velazquez, Jaxon Vogel, Delia Walters, Gabriela Webb, Rebecca Weber, Sophie Wiencek, LaTonya Williams, Taylor Williams, Traja Williams, Margaret Witt

Plano--Matthew Bazan, Paige Beal, Shayna Burton, Andrew Camis, Jacqueline Chavez-Moreno, Rose Claahsen, Viviana Conde, Charlie Garay, Victor Hernandez, Katherine Jacobsen, Brianna Klaus, Kathryn Light, Iryna Lozovatska, Ivana Maisonet, Carlos Martinez, Nicholas Millard, Andrew Miller, Viviana Moctezuma Martinez, Kevin Montenegro, Thienan Nguyen, Allison Orstead, Rosa Perez, Kaylee Read, Mitch Reiland, Jesus Roman, Alexian Saavedra, Jaron Schiera, Alexis Tipescu, Alexis Tisberger, Shain Wade, Wambugu Wambugu, Hannah West, Chesney Wynn

Sandwich--Nolan Allen, Savanna Anderson, Emily Collins, Sera Dalki, Raquel Gonzalez, Jeremy Goode, Lorena Guzman, Tyler Hammer, Hunter Hanegmon, Joshua Heiman, Caleb Hester, Molly Hunter, John Kruswicki, Abby McDade, Madelin Mires, Taylor Pavia, Alondra Piedra, Amanda Reimer, Dustin Roop, Grace Schmidt, Megan Sondgeroth, Jack Theurer, Briseida Valles, Kendyl Wendt, Alyssa Wilson, Karley Wolfe

Yorkville--Gabriel Abad, Emmanuel Agyei, Derrick Albarran, Tyler Bakel, Bria Banez, Alyson Banuelos, Summer Barber, Joseph Bass, Dimitri Baumgartner, Victoria Beck, Ryder Berry, Zachary Bianchi, Joshua Bryant, Samantha Bryant, Regan Buck, Adam Caho, Brianna Carter, Ryan Carter, Kaitlin Choate, MaKaylee Clements, Hayley Collier, Reyna Cruz, Tiffany Damery, Tim de Wit, Maxwell Edman, Joshua Ellsoos, Alexander Engelken, Chase Glavin, Travis Greep, Eric Grochowski, Shanique Harris, Kendall Haug, Amanda Jones, Eric Kellogg, Macy Krempski, Holly Kulaga, Michael Kush, Matthew Lewan, Charles Magnussen, Elaine Manning, Alezay Marungo, Jared Mathre, Joshua Mattson, Christopher Maxwell, Jackson Mehochko, Natalie Meyers, Michael Mitchell, Sierra Morgan, Christopher Muckey, Caitlin Murphy, Evan Nelson, Brandon Nguyen, Natalee Paustian, Anabela Penland, Jose Perez Chavez, Jack Quantock, Jacob Race, Joshua Reifsteck, Hailey Robinson, Eriana Roscoe, Kathleen Sabum, Christine Schrama, Hailey Simmons, Mark Sommers, Devin Speno, Kylie Stokes, Ethan Stoneberg, Estella Tejada, Kayla Tranter, Adrielle Vargas-Kozich, Emily Venable, Justin Wedeen, Sophie Werner, David Wheeler, Jessica Wright

Michael Lea of Montgomery was named to the Chancellor’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville which honors those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2021 semester.

Kaylee Deutsch of Yorkville has been named to the 2020-21 Dean’s List at the University of Northern Colorado.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas for the spring of 2021.

Brittany Jobgen of Montgomery earned a degree in Forensic Investigation.

Noah Anderson of Oswego earned a degree in Civil Engineering.

Kaylee Underwood of Oswego earned a degree in Forensic Investigation.

Madison Baumgartner and Sidney Snider of Yorkville along with Matthew Gerlach of Montgomery were named dean’s list honors students for the spring 2021 semester at Iowa State University’s College of Human Sciences.

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2021 semester including Alyssa Weyl of Oswego and Sara Lubecke of Yorkville.

Students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held May 14 and 15.

Alyssa Weyl of Oswego graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in chemistry.

Sara Lubecke of Yorkville graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in environmental engineering.

