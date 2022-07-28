Montgomery officials move ahead with plans to resurface several east side streets

The Montgomery Village Board has hired an engineering firm to prepare plans to resurface several streets on the village’s near east side.

Board members voted unanimously July 25 to hire Engineering Enterprises, Inc., (EEI) of Sugar Grove at a cost of $164,718 to prepare plans for the village’s 2023 Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) and Infrastructure Road program.

The annual program will include the resurfacing, patching and crack sealing of several streets previously scheduled for maintenance work in the village’s multi-year street maintenance program.

Among the streets targeted for a fresh coat of asphalt are all of the streets in the Arbor Ridge subdivision located along the north side of Montgomery Road, and Timber Lane Drive, Deer Run Drive, Edgewater Court and Hamlet Circle in the Seasons Ridge subdivision.

Streets on Montgomery's east side highlighted in red are targeted for resurfacing next spring.

Also scheduled for new asphalt are Goodwin Drive between Route 30 and Hill Avenue, Reading Drive from Goodwin Drive west to the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery Campus Library, First Avenue, Third Avenue, Catherine Lane, Fellemore Lane, Manning Avenue and Holmes Place.

Village-owned driveways at the Parkview subdivision stormwater detention basin, Well No. 8 off Wabansia Drive and Well No. 3 off First Avenue will also be resurfaced.

Village Public Works Director Mark Wolf told the Board it was critical for them to approve the contract with EEI so the firm can complete its plans this fall to position the village to seek contractor bids for the work after Jan. 1.

Wolf said the village can get the best prices for the work by bidding it early in the year.

According to a proposed schedule contained in EEI’s contract proposal, the village will seek contractor bids and award a contract by the end of March with actual construction taking place April through June.