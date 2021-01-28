Kendall County Animal Control launches online portal for rabies tags

Kendall County Animal Control now has an online portal where residents can handle their pets’ rabies documentation.

The new addition to the local animal control’s site allows residents to buy rabies tags for their cat or dog, upload rabies certificates and pay citations. Kendall County requires rabies vaccination and tag for cats and dogs older than 4 months.

“The online payment portal and upload tool are easy to use and can be accessed any time, day or night,” Kendall County Animal Control said in a news release. “It is a convenient way for Kendall County residents to upload their veterinarian-signed rabies certificate and pay for their dog or cat’s rabies tag without having to leave home.”

In-person or by-mail rabies tags and certificates are still available through Kendall County Animal Control, 802 W. John St., Yorkville, IL 60560.