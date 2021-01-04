September 22, 2022
Kendall County Planning Commission member proposed for appointment to vacant county board seat

Board chairman to name Ruben Rodriguez, a regional planning official and IT engineer, to seat held previously by Matt Proschaska

By Lucas Robinson

Ruben Rodriguez, a regional planning official, appointed to the Kendall County Board January 2021. (Linkedin)

Kendall County Board Scott Gryder is expected to appoint Ruben Rodriguez, a member of the Kendall County Regional Planning Commission, to fill a vacant seat on the county board, according to county documents.

If approved by board members at a meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 5, Rodriguez, of Yorkville, will replace Matt Prochaska, a former board member who was elected to a four-year term as county circuit clerk in November.

Rodriguez would serve the remainder of Prochaska’s term on the county board, which ends in November 2022.

County officials will also consider Rodriguez’s proposed committee assignments at Tuesday night’s meeting, which include seats on committees for health and environment, animal control, labor and grievance, and law, justice and legislation, according to county documents.

Per his Linkedin page, Rodriguez is Bank of America’s vice president for derivative back office trading systems architecture. He received a degree in electrical engineering from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1985.

Lucas Robinson covers politics, courts, schools and the pandemic in Kendall County and Yorkville for Shaw Media.