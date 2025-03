The Yorkville Sons of the American Legion is holding its monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday March 9th from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion.

The Yorkville Sons of the American Legion is holding its monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday March 9th from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet will consist of biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults 18 - 54 yrs. old, $10 for those 55 and over, and $8 for those 6-17 yrs. old.

Open to the public.

Call 630-553-7117 with questions.