Kendall County Graduate Showcase 2024

Enter a photo of your Class of 2024 Graduate!

Now through May 31st, show off your Graduate or post your Graduation pictures in our 2024 showcase today! We look forward to honoring our Class of 2024 students!Before uploading your photo, make sure you are in the correct category: College, High School or Junior High/Middle SchoolIn the Title, please include their Name and School. And in the Caption, please include future plans, messages of encouragement and/or favorite memories.

ENTER YOUR PHOTO HERE.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor:

Waubonsee Community College