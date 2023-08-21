Boys Soccer: Record Newspapers boys soccer 2023 preview capsules

Boys soccer season gets underway this week, and here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Oswego
Coach: Gaspar Arias
Last season’s record: 9-9-7
Top returning players: Ryan Walsh, sr., D; Ben Sobecki, sr., D; Mikey Kroll, sr., M; Killyan Avila, sr., M; Lucas Ensign, jr., M; Noah Abbas, sr., M
Top new players: David Castro, jr., F; Alan Mindock, jr., M; Kaleb Stumpenhorst, so., GK; Shawn Stogentin, so., M
Worth noting: With seven starters returning, led by University of Indianapolis commit Walsh and Kroll, the Panthers are looking to carry on the momentum from the second half of the season last year.
“With a few strong wins and ties late in the season, we feel like we can continue to grow and challenge some of the best teams in the state,” Arias said. “Our core defenders and part of our midfield return from last year. We are hoping some of the new guys can set a spark early and give us confidence up top.”
Oswego East
Coach: Stephen Szymanski
Last season’s record: 9-7-4
Top returning players: Javi Ruiz, sr., GK; Dylan Drendal, jr., M; Josh Lopez, jr., F; MJ Hoffman, jr., F; Caleb Pankiewicz, jr., D; Landon Kangas, sr., M
Top new players: Mariano Ramirez, sr., D; Nick Smith, sr., M
Worth noting: The Wolves have the potential to be very good with 14 players returning, including seven of eight starters from last year, depending on the game. Oswego East did lose 60% of its scoring with Record Newspapers Player of the Year Dupablo Parodis-Yu graduating, but Szymanski thinks the Wolves will score by committee more this season. Ruiz had four shutouts in goal last year. Drendal had four goals and six assists, Lopez seven goals and seven assists, Hoffman three goals and four assists, Pankiewicz one goal and four assists, and Kangas two goals and two assists. Ramirez is expected to anchor the defense this year, stepping in for Drew Karg. Smith is in his first season with the Wolves after playing club for three years and should make a huge impact. Sophomores Aaron Godinez and Julian Nino and junior Elyas Edders are other newcomers expected to contribute.
“Even though we are very young, we have a ton of great experience on our team, and the sky’s the limit,” Szymanski said. “I think we will defend very well, and if we can finish in the final third consistently, we could be a very good team this year, but only time will tell. I think we should finish in the top four of our conference, with Romeoville being the favorite after finishing second in state last season. I am excited for this season, because we have a ton of depth and could be a very good team if we bring it each and every game of our very competitive schedule.”
Parkview Christian
Coach: Thomas Shotsberger
Top returning players: Luke Hanson, sr., D/M; Brooke Lieser, jr., D; Titus Shotsberger, jr., F; Jordan Lewis, so., D; Esteban Perez, so., M
Top new players: Jared Boyd, sr., GK
Worth noting: Shotsberger takes over as head coach in Parkview Christian’s second season of varsity soccer. Titus Shotsberger was the Falcons’ leading goal scorer last year, and freshman Collin Mulder was the second-leading scorer last season. Trenton Hennig, Christian Cotton and Elizabeth Bean are returning freshmen, with eighth-grader Avah St. Laurent, who played as a seventh-grader last year, likely taking over leading Parkview’s defense from the one senior the Falcons lost.
“The rest of the team are new to the program and hopefully contributing throughout the season,” Coach Shotsberger said. “Most of the team is back, and we hope to improve and have a fun season.”
Sandwich
Coach: Ian Schielein
Last season’s record: 4-20-1
Top returning players: Kayden Page, jr., F/M; John Carlson, sr., GK
Top new player: Diego Diaz, so., M
Worth noting: The Indians return eight starters as they begin their first season playing in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Page scored a team-high 23 goals playing forward and center midfielder last season. Schielein said Carlson has made “countless saves and recoveries since his freshman year” in goal. Diaz is new to the program but showing promise. “I keep asking him, ‘Where were you last season?’ ” Schielein said
“I keep telling my players that we may be in a conference with smaller schools, but we haven’t entered a conference with weaker competition. We are eager to be competitive in the KRC. Overall, the focus for this season is to better our record and to make a better name for the Sandwich Indians varsity soccer team going forward.”
Somonauk-Leland-Newark
Coach: Jonathan Liechty
Last season’s record: 11-8-1, second in Little Ten Conference
Top returners: Lance Grandgeorge, sr., M; Luke Rader, sr., M; Carson Bahrey, sr., M; Chase Lafferty, sr., D; Austin Todd, jr., D; Benson Gudmunson, jr., M; Landin Stillwell, so., M
Key newcomers: Lance Pasakarnis, sr., D; Nate Kath, sr., M.
Worth noting: “We are excited for the season ahead and the opportunity to play and compete,” Liechty said.
Yorkville
Coach: Chris Palmisano
Last season’s record: 6-12
Top returning players: Noe Fletes, sr., D; Lukas Kleronomos, jr., M; Mizael Terrazas, M; Wyatt Panczuk, so., D/M/F; Kyle Nadler, so., M/F
Top new players: Andreas Esparza, fr., M
Worth noting: The Foxes beat Batavia in a first-round playoff game last year before losing to eventual state champion Naperville Central 1-0 in a regional semifinal. A young team last season, the Foxes return some of their key players including center back Fletes and midfielders Kleronomos and Terrazas. Freshman Esparza looks to reinforce the midfield as well as help support a defense that graduated three out of the four on the backline. “With that being said, the Foxes will be a more experienced team than in the past two seasons and will get creative on defense to shore up what graduated last season,” Palmisano said. Panczuk is extremely versatile and can play any position on the field. Nadler scored the winning goal in Yorkville’s playoff triumph over Batavia.
“The Foxes are excited about what our team will be able to accomplish last year and want build off last year’s results,” Palmisano said. “We are looking forward to competing in every game in an extremely talented and well-coached conference, as well as continuing to build a strong program and team culture that emphasizes the importance of growing as young men both on and off the field.”
Yorkville Christian
Coach: Javier Garcia
Last season’s record: 0-13-1
Top returning players: Dakota Bulson; Austin Vugteveen; Sam Painter; Henry Fox; Danielle Bulson; Jess Seaton; Michael Pigeon
Worth noting: First-year coach Garcia’s goal this season is to create a strong culture within the program, focusing on developing professionalism and accountability. The team will be young again this year, with only two seniors on the roster.