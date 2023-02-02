Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Gracie Lambes, Parkview Christian, basketball, junior

Name: Gracie Lambes
School: Parkview Christian, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Lambes had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a win over Rockford Christian Life, and had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a win over Earlville. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your game against Earlville, you had a double-double with five assists? What stood out about that game?
Lambes: The offense was just opening up. I had a few 3s and some off the dribble jumpers and floaters. I started off with some stationary shots and eventually moved with the ball and got some open looks. I felt my game had a lot of variety that night. Within the defense I ended up under the basket quite a bit. I was playing extra help-side on a post for Earlville and had better positioning to get boards. Transition points were a big part of our game which opened up opportunities for girls to get open shots for my passes.
Welge: Your team has had quite a special two seasons. What makes this team so good?
Lambes: We are one big family. Unity is something we are very thankful to have within this team. I can’t imagine playing on a team that was divided. At the beginning of our season we wrote down why we are excellent because of Jesus Christ. Our excellencies are a strength because of who we are in Jesus.
Welge: Is there an aspect or aspects of your game you’ve worked to develop in the last year?
Lambes: I attacked my weaknesses in the past offseason. One thing I wanted to get a lot better at was a more consistent shot. Shooting off the dribble, stationary shooting and making my own shots. I’ve added a lot to my bag this season.
Welge: Do you have a ritual or superstition you do before a game?
Lambes: Our team has a pretty set routine. But what I do is just make sure my body is ready. I usually do some work with my trainer before home games to activate my body. One thing I’ve been learning as an athlete who does so much physically is to just take care of my body, give back to my body after all it gives to me. “Be a 24-hour athlete” is a quote I’ve held onto.
Welge: What’s your favorite pro sports team and/or athlete?
Lambes: The Bulls are fun to watch. But I love watching Paige Bueckers out of UConn and Shaylee Gonzales out of Texas. I watch mostly high school and college ball.
Welge: What is something a lot of people might not know about you?
Lambes: I am CPR certified. I helped coach our seventh/eighth grade boys basketball team this year. I want to join the 1K club my junior season.
Welge: Is there a food you have tried, but didn’t like?
Lambes: I hate peanut butter and jelly.
Welge: What place have you not been to that you’d like to travel to some day?
Lambes: If it was out of the country, I would love to travel to Sweden. In the states, Alaska.