January 12, 2023
Kendall County Prep Sports
Kendall County Prep Sports

Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Liz Griswold, Parkview Christian, basketball, senior

By Joshua Welge
Parkview Christian senior Liz Griswold

Name: Liz Griswold

School: Parkview Christian, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Griswold had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 46-33 win over Heritage Christian as the Falcons remained unbeaten at 16-0 on the season She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Was this one of your team’s tougher games? How did you pull through?

Griswold: I’d say it was. We also played them last year; we knew the same girls coming into this game. It was a little bit of competition, but we knew what to do. We had confidence. We had to be patient and it all worked out.

Welge: You’ve had several double-doubles this season. What was going on for you that game that led to your success?

Griswold: I was moving around, I was all over the place, passing the ball to my teammates. I was being patient with myself. I knew I was missing a couple shots, but I had to be patient. I knew it would come and it would all work out in the end.

Welge: Your team is 16-0 now. How much talk if there of an undefeated season?

Griswold: We usually say each quarter let’s win each quarter. Yes, we look at the next game, but we really want to just win each quarter. Patience is a key and commitment and endurance and doing our all.

Welge: You had a great year last season, too. How has this team grown since then?

Griswold: We have friendship and love for each other. I know the girls have known each other for a while. We have a connection and a bond and we all care for each other. That makes for a great relationship on and off the court.

Welge: What got you into basketball?

Griswold: I wanted to play when I was in fourth grade, but wasn’t allowed to. It’s just my passion. I love volleyball, too, but basketball is my passion. I love my team, love the players on my team, love the joy of the sport. It’s a very competitive sport.

Welge: What’s your plans beyond this year?

Griswold: I want to go to college, hopefully will be able to play at some college. The degree I would like to go into is sports medicine. I’d like to be a chiropractor going forward.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.