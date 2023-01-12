Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Liz Griswold, Parkview Christian, basketball, senior

Name: Liz Griswold
School: Parkview Christian, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Griswold had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 46-33 win over Heritage Christian as the Falcons remained unbeaten at 16-0 on the season She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Was this one of your team’s tougher games? How did you pull through?
Griswold: I’d say it was. We also played them last year; we knew the same girls coming into this game. It was a little bit of competition, but we knew what to do. We had confidence. We had to be patient and it all worked out.
Welge: You’ve had several double-doubles this season. What was going on for you that game that led to your success?
Griswold: I was moving around, I was all over the place, passing the ball to my teammates. I was being patient with myself. I knew I was missing a couple shots, but I had to be patient. I knew it would come and it would all work out in the end.
Welge: Your team is 16-0 now. How much talk if there of an undefeated season?
Griswold: We usually say each quarter let’s win each quarter. Yes, we look at the next game, but we really want to just win each quarter. Patience is a key and commitment and endurance and doing our all.
Welge: You had a great year last season, too. How has this team grown since then?
Griswold: We have friendship and love for each other. I know the girls have known each other for a while. We have a connection and a bond and we all care for each other. That makes for a great relationship on and off the court.
Welge: What got you into basketball?
Griswold: I wanted to play when I was in fourth grade, but wasn’t allowed to. It’s just my passion. I love volleyball, too, but basketball is my passion. I love my team, love the players on my team, love the joy of the sport. It’s a very competitive sport.
Welge: What’s your plans beyond this year?
Griswold: I want to go to college, hopefully will be able to play at some college. The degree I would like to go into is sports medicine. I’d like to be a chiropractor going forward.