Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Danielle Bulson, Yorkville Christian, basketball, sophomore

Name: Danielle Bulson
School: Yorkville Christian, sophomore
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Bulson scored 30 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and had four steals and two assists in a win over Islamic Foundation High School. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Was that a career high?
Bulson: Not for points, but for rebounds it was. I’ve scored 34 points in a game this year.
Welge: What was going on that game that you were able to have that kind of success?
Bulson: I was just really focused on wanting to get that win. I was trying to score as many points as I could and get my team the victory. I got a lot of points off of rebounds and a lot of steals.
Welge: Is rebounding a big part of your game, or was it just that game?
Bulson: I feel like it was just that game, but I am pretty good at rebounding most of the time. I was very surprised that I had that many points and rebounds at first. I didn’t realize I had that many. When I saw it I was pretty proud of myself and excited.
Welge: How has the season gone so far?
Bulson: We had a few rough patches at the start, we had a lot of girls sick but we got through it and it’s only going to get better for sure.
Welge: What kind of development have you made as a player?
Bulson: I’ve tried to improve my shooting. I get most of my points off of layups and rebounds, but I’ve been working on my 3s and I’ve improved with that.
Welge: Do you play other sports?
Bulson: I play soccer.
Welge: How do you balance the two?
Bulson: It’s always been my two main sports so I’m kind of used to it. I will play basketball in the offseason, but I really focus on soccer then. When it’s basketball season I really focus on that.
Welge: Do you have a role model you look up to?
Bulson: I kind of look up to Jaden Schutt. He was at our school last year. He went from a small school to a big college. I feel inspired by that.
Welge: What are some goals for the rest of the season?
Bulson: Obviously to win state, but just winning regionals would be nice. Last year, we lost in regionals. I feel like regionals would be a good mindset and would make us really proud.