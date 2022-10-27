Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Will Kalsto, Oswego, soccer, senior

Name: Will Kalsto
School: Oswego, senior
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: Kalsto had a goal and two assists in Oswego’s 4-3 upset win over Plainfield North in a Class 4A regional semifinal. Kalsto was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What did that win mean?
Kalsto: Obviously that was a big deal. I think they were a top 10 team in the state when we beat them. Going into the game we knew it would be a close game. Everybody wanted it so badly. Everybody played unbelievable and we were able to come away with a win.
Welge: What was the difference in this game with them?
Kalsto: We knew they would be good after the first game with them. We wanted revenge and we knew it would be a close game. The game came down to who wanted it more.
Welge: What happened with the goals you were a part of?
Kalsto: We started off down 1-0, got up 2-1, had all the momentum, my teammate put a good ball into the box, I used my height, won the ball in the air and got it past the goalkeeper. They scored to make it 3-2. We had a good talk at halftime. Somebody played the ball into the air. I headed it to Salvador [Martinez] and he put a good finish on it.
Welge: How did the season go as a whole?
Kalsto: Obviously with it being my senior year I was disappointed in the outcome [a regional final loss], but overall we had a strong season. We started off slow but started to become closer as a team. I think we were on a four-game winning streak at the point of that Plainfield North game. We had a low playoff seed, wanted to prove everybody wrong. Getting that win was such a huge deal to me. It was probably the best point of the season.
Welge: What are your plans going forward?
Kalsto: My plans are to play for the Chicago Rush soccer club, and if all goes well start the recruiting process.
Welge: What do you plan to study in college?
Kalsto: I’m a big STEM person. As of right now, if I could pick a major it would be actuarial science.