Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Chloe Saxe, Yorkville Christian, volleyball, junior

Name: Chloe Saxe
School: Yorkville Christian, junior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Saxe had 38 kills, 46 digs, two aces, one block and two assists over five matches as the Mustangs took second at the Plano Invitational. Saxe was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: How did you feel about the tournament result?
Saxe: The night before, we had our Senior Night and we lost to the team that we ended up beating in the semifinals in two sets. We were so fired up. It was one of the best volleyball matches we have had. The championship match, we were all so drained. We didn’t have much of an excuse, we just were not prepared for that type of volleyball. It’s good preparation for what is coming up.
Welge: How has the season gone?
Saxe: It’s actually going a lot better than we had expected, because we lost our senior from last year. We shifted around some positions on the team. We work so well together and everybody does their part.
Welge: How has your position evolved on the team?
Saxe: Last year, we were running a 6-2, and I was one of the setters. This year, I’m an outside playing all the way around. Coming off club, since I’m a setter for club and I’m switching to libero and still possibly setter, it’s obviously different being a hitter. But after the first week or so of playing that position you get so used to it and get better. It doesn’t matter the position, it’s the time and effort and devotion you put into the team that shows.
Welge: How did you get started in volleyball?
Saxe: Funny story, I used to do Taekwondo when I was really little; my older sister and I did it. She decided she wanted to play volleyball, and as a little sister looking up to her I said I wanted to do it, too. My mom actually played volleyball when she was younger, so my mom coaches at the club I play at [Sports Performance] and I’m going into my 11th year. It’s my second home. I’m glad I picked it as a sport.
Welge: What’s your favorite class?
Saxe: I’m going to have to say psychology. It’s something I look forward to pursuing in college, probably forensic psychology.
Welge: Favorite movie?
Saxe: “Ace Ventura.”
Welge: Last book you read?
Saxe: “Redeeming Love.”