Boys Cross Country: Record Newspapers team-by-team preview capsules

Oswego
Coach: Chase Hall
Top returners: Brady Nelson, sr.; Jett Breed, sr.; Matt Padilla, sr.; Brodey Skipworth, sr.; Stephen Lundy, sr..
Other top returners/newcomers: Mitchell Bucher, jr.; Adam Kararo, so.; Alan Mindock, so.; Matthew Sobecki, fr.; Jeremiah Houston, fr.
Worth noting: The Panthers in 2021 had one of the most successful seasons in program history. Oswego won its first conference championship since 2014, first regional title since 1993 and qualified for the state meet for the first time since 1994, its fifth-place state finish as a team matching the Panthers’ highest finish ever. It is a new look this fall, as six of Oswego’s top seven graduated. Nelson is the lone returner from that group. He finished 66th at state cross country, and in track was All-State in the 4x800 relay and a state qualifier in the 1,600. Padilla and Skipworth were state cross country alternates last season. Breed, All-State in the 4x800 in track, is out for cross country for the first time since freshman year. Lundy was an alternate for the 4x800 relay at state. Bucher is looking strong after coming off a long-term injury and Kararo enjoyed a breakout race at the season-opening Yorkville Invite.
“Overall we have a very young team (15 sophomores and seven freshmen of the 31 total runners),” Hall said. “I feel we have the opportunity to be back at the state meet as a team as well as have our younger athletes gain valuable experience and focus on growth throughout the season.”
Oswego East
Coach: James Milner
Top returners: Parker Nold, sr.; Alex Das, sr.; Jacob Lanzara, sr., Dhairya Trivedi, jr., Noel Velasquez, sr., Carter Pankiewicz, sr., Phillip Dart, sr., Zachary Benoit, sr., Jack Schultz, jr.; Luke Tam, jr.
Worth noting: Nold, last season’s Record Newspapers cross country Athlete of the Year, comes off a breakout junior season. He took second at conference, won a regional title and placed 10th at the Class 3A state meet. Das was slowed by injury last season but returned to qualify for state track in the 1,600.
“Parker Nold and Alex Das give us the possibility of two low sticks that will keep the team competitive in the big meets,” Milner said. “Our challenge will be to move the pack closer to Nold and Das throughout the season. This is a great group of hard workers. There’s a very special bond within the team and that will take them far. They are focused on giving their best effort every time out.”
Plano
Coach: Andrew DeBolt
Top runners: John Garcia, jr.; Ryan Wells, jr.; Carson Rubio, jr.; Lucas Fontanez, jr.; TJ Lindstrom, jr.; Devin Pokosa, sr.
Worth noting: The Reapers have a group of new athletes in their top five. Garcia, a transfer from West Aurora, will be Plano’s top runner. He is looking to build off his effort of 17:58.6, good for 23rd, at the season-opening invite at Morris. Wells, Rubio, Fontanez, and Lindstrom are looking to take a step forward and be part of Plano’s top seven this season. Pokosa is a senior who will also contribute to our team score. Pokosa and Travis Silberhorn are the lone seniors on a young team.
Sandwich
Coach: Bolaji Adeoti
Top returners: Dayton Beatty sr., ; Brian Loss, sr.; Wyatt Miller, sr.; Jaedon Thompson, sr.; Hudson Wills, sr.; Max Cryer, jr.; Travis Kellog, jr.
Key newcomers: Nigel Sajulan, so.; Josh Schaefers, so.; Alex Walsh, fr.; AJ Parkison, fr.
Worth noting: The Indians have an experienced core – some who were part of an IESA sectional champ in middle school – that hopes to build on a solid spring track season. Beatty, Miller, Wills and Cryer will man the first positions, although the last two slots are up for grabs.
“We have [boys] runners back who have experience running together, and they’ve really stepped it up,” Adeoti said. “They really want to reach state and are working very hard, pushing each other toward that. The best word for both [boys and girls] teams is that they are very hungry. We started earlier and ramped up the mileage and intensity, and they are responding really well.”
-- Charlie Ellerbrock
Seneca/Newark
Coach: Kim Foster
Top returners: Calvin Maierhofer, sr.; Chris Poyner, sr.; Austin Aldridge, jr.; Andrew Danek, jr.; Carter Thomas, jr.; Connor Pabian, so.; Nate Sprinkel, so.; Chris Smith, so.
Key newcomers: AJ Keedy, jr.; Logan Pasakarnis, jr.; Jaxxson Finch, fr.;
Worth noting: Aldridge, who was 19th at the Oregon Sectional and finished 119th at state (16:42.87), should repeat that Peoria showing, the team hopefully also bettering their 11th place at sectional with Poyner, Danek and Pasakarnis, a newcomer gained from the new co-op with Newark.
“Austin is leading the boys pack again,” Foster said. “Chris is looking to take the No. 2 spot with Logan right behind him. This group of kids is top-notch. I really couldn’t have picked a better group of kids to have on the team. It goes beyond being strong runners. They’re good people who have fun running.”
-- Charlie Ellerbrock
Yorkville
Coach: Chris Muth
Top runners: Ben Whaley, jr.; Ryan Rotramel, so.; Brody Geyer, so.; Jake Younger, jr.; Owen Horeni, fr.;
Worth noting: The Foxes just missed making state last season with a young team, and will be young again this fall with only two seniors currently on the roster. Muth said that Younger, who placed seventh at the season-opening Yorkville Invitational, had one of the best summers on his team and has taken a big leap in his development, establishing himself as a top three runner. Muth said that Whaley, who was 39th at sectionals last year, could be one of his top runners provided he stays healthy. Horeni could be an impactful runner as a freshman.
“Development of our younger runners is something we emphasized this summer and really teaching them the sport of running was our focus,” Muth said. “This team I have no doubt has the talent to make the state meet, but will we develop quick enough and stay healthy enough to see that happen will be the question that has to be answered. The biggest question we still have to answer is which athletes are willing to step up and take our fifth, sixth and seventh spots.”
Parkview Christian
Coach: Christopher Lacy
Top runners: Titus Rupp, fr.; Max Devorak, fr.; Colton Lacy, fr.
Worth noting: Parkview last year had one runner, Elijah Oudyn, who finished fourth at NACA Nationals in Tennessee. Rupp is a young runner to watch out for, as is Devorak and Lacy, and three and perhaps four runners coming from middle school.
“Since this is our second season of cross country, our outlook is to attend six events and use this year as a pre-cursor to the coming years,” coach Lacy said. “We are more concerned about strength and conditioning than concerned about the number of miles we run each week.”