Aurora Navy League hosting dinner meeting April 15

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold a dinner meeting on Tuesday, April 15, in the private room at the Riverview Diner, located at Route 25 and Mill St, Montgomery. The general public is invited to the event.

The reception will begin promptly at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m., then dinner afterward. The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered, or $20 for the dinner salad featured that evening. Entry is free if you are not eating. The meeting will conclude before 7:30 p.m.

The after dinner speaker is Allison Riordan, training manager for CASA Kendall County who will present a program called “The Challenges & Help Provided by CASA to Abused and Neglected Children in Kendall County.”

Allison Riordan is a dedicated Training Manager and child advocate for CASA Kendall County. CASA actively recruits volunteers from the local area, fostering a network of individuals who serve as advocates for children in court.

The Aurora Council needs to expand its membership. This is our only source of funds to help the Junior Navy and AF ROTC units in area High Schools. It will pay half of the first year’s dues for new members. This is an excellent opportunity to attend an interesting event, and determine whether you would like to join permanently.