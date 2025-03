The team that put the 2025 Open Roads ABATE Summer Books together. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

The 2025 Open Roads ABATE Summer Books are ready for distribution. The books have 56 stops including bike dealers, places of interest and places to eat. You can get your book at most of the stops in the book after March 22.

Please see Open Roads A.B.A.T.E. for the flyer listing the stops that have books. Dates to get your book stamped are April 1 through Sept. 30.

Book donations are $10 each.

Call Linda at 630-552-3828 with questions.