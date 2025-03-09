Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club hosting ‘Gardens Of The Midwest’ presentation

The pollinator garden designed and planted by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club features a new entryway sign and a colorful landscape of native and pollinator-friendly flowers in June 2023. The group is meeting this Thursday at the Oswego Public Library. (photo provided by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club )

The next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be held on Thursday, March 13 at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 West Jefferson Street in downtown Oswego.

“Gardens Of The Midwest” will be presented by Brock and Ruth Seney. Join Brock and Ruth as they take us on a trip around gardens of the Midwest including Cantigny, The Morton Arboretum, The Chicago Botanic Garden, Anderson Japanese Gardens and Des Moines Botanic Gardens to name a few.

The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time followed by the program at 9:30 a.m.

There is no cost to attend and the public is welcome to attend. All skill levels of gardeners are welcome from beginner to advanced.

For more information call Debbie at -630-217-2943 . Visit us on our Facebook page under Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.