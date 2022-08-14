Sandwich motorcycle group seeks members

The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich is a motorcycle group of American Legion members who love to ride, participate in patriotic events and support veterans and who are willing to help out the community through charitable donations and charitable events.

Become a support member by completing an application with a $10 fee. Support members are able to participate in all events, but are unable to vote or hold an office.

The American Legion Riders focus on legion and veterans’ projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies, community parades, escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating welcome home celebrations upon their return.

For information and to complete an application, call American Legion Riders Post 181 director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334 or find the group on Facebook under American Legion Riders, Post 181, Sandwich, Illinois.