Democratic Women of Kendall County plan reproductive rights rally in Yorkville

The Democratic Women of Kendall County, Kendall County Young Democrats and Kendall County Democrats will host a rally Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in Town Square Park in Yorkville to call for an end to what they view are escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms across the country.

In a statement, the event hosts said the rally is part of a national day of action which will feature more than 600 events in all 50 states.

“Pro-choice advocates in the Fox Valley area will gather for a peaceful demonstration of their unequivocal support for full reproductive freedom and justice, access to abortion, and access to the full-range of reproductive support and healthcare,” the statement reads.

The demonstrations in Yorkville and nationwide are planned to precede the reconvening of the Supreme Court on Oct. 4, at which time the court will hear a case that may determine the future of abortion rights for all Americans, according to the statement.

More than 110 organizations have joined forces to take part in the #RallyforAbortionJustice, organized by Women’s March, to show that Americans overwhelmingly support the Roe v. Wade decision and support the right of pregnant and birthing people to make their own decisions about their own reproductive health care.

To promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all actions will all take place outdoors, have a physical distancing plan, and attendees will be asked to wear masks.

For information visit womensmarch.com.