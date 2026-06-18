Cruise Night in Ottawa returns Friday

The 26th Annual Cruise Night returns to downtown Ottawa this Friday, June 19.
Cruise night will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature food vendors and local restaurants throughout the evening.
Organizers will also host a 50/50 raffle drawing, with proceeds benefiting Ottawa Opportunity School, a nonprofit preschool that has served the community since 1968.
Vehicle owners interested in participating can register for the car show for $10. Dash plaques and goodie bags will also be available for the first 300 entries.
For more information, visit the La Salle County Cruisers Facebook page.