Cruise Night in Ottawa returns Friday

The rain held off and helped draw large crowds along LaSalle St. as many had the opportunity to view many classic vehicles Friday night during the 27th annual Cruise Night in Ottawa. The event is put on by the La Salle County Cruisers. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

The 26th Annual Cruise Night returns to downtown Ottawa this Friday, June 19.

Cruise night will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature food vendors and local restaurants throughout the evening.

Organizers will also host a 50/50 raffle drawing, with proceeds benefiting Ottawa Opportunity School, a nonprofit preschool that has served the community since 1968.

Vehicle owners interested in participating can register for the car show for $10. Dash plaques and goodie bags will also be available for the first 300 entries.

For more information, visit the La Salle County Cruisers Facebook page.