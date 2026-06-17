Here is the 2026 Record Newspapers All-Area soccer team

Oswego's Mane Brolley (11) battles Plainfield North's Molly Nelson (10) during a soccer match between Plainfield North and Oswego in May in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2026 Record Newspapers All-Area girls soccer team.

Oswego junior Kyla Baier (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Kyla Baier, Oswego, junior, goalkeeper: All-conference and all-sectional pick for Southwest Prairie Conference and regional champion Oswego. Baier posted 14 shutouts, giving 18 for her career. Earned the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational Iron Award.

Oswego sophomore Mane Brolley (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Mane Brolley, sophomore, midfielder/forward - All-conference and all-sectional pick for Southwest Prairie Conference and regional champion Oswego, Plainfield Classic All-Tournament Team, Ed Watson Naperville Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Sandwich sophomore Bailey Brummel (Photo provided by Sandwich Athletics )

Bailey Brummel, Sandwich, sophomore: Team MVP scored seven goals with one assist. Recorded a hat trick with three goals in Sandwich’s 4-3 win over Plano, the first win in program history.

Oswego East freshman Anna Herrmann (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics )

Anna Herrmann, Oswego East, freshman, forward: Scored 28 goals in her first high school season, two shy of Oswego East’s single-season record. Recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a third in Wolves’ regional win over Waubonsie Valley.

Yorkville junior Lindsay Ingemunson (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Lindsay Ingemunson, Yorkville, junior, forward: Loyola recruit scored 31 goals with six assists. All-sectional and all-conference pick.

Oswego senior Peyton Johnson (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Peyton Johnson, senior, midfielder/defender: All-State and all-conference pick scored 11 goals to finish with 35 for her career. Helped lead Oswego to Southwest Prairie Conference and regional titles. Plainfield Classic Tournament MVP and Ed Watson Naperville Invitational Best 11 Team.

Oswego East senior Gabby McPhee (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics)

Gabby McPhee, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Repeat All-Area pick was an all-conference selection for Wolves.

Yorkville freshman Hannah Sester (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics )

Hannah Sester, Yorkville, freshman, midfielder: All-sectional honorable mention and all-conference pick scored four goals and added 14 assists.

Oswego East senior Catie Sloan (Photo provided by Oswego East Athletics )

Catie Sloane, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Sloane was an all-conference selection for Wolves.

Oswego senior Kailey Smith (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Kailey Smith, Oswego, senior, defender/midfielder: 2 goals 4 assist, All Conference, Plainfield Classic All-Tournament team, Ed Watson Naperville Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Oswego senior Jordyn Washington (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics )

Jordyn Washington, Oswego, senior, forward: All-state and all-conference striker led Oswego to Southwst Prairie Conference and regional championships. Washington, who will play collegiately at Alabama A&M, scored 27 goals to finish her career with 77 in three seasons. Oswego’s Offensive MVP was named Plainfield Classic All-Tournament and Ed Watson Naperville Invitational All-Tournament.

Honorable Mention

Macy Dick, Oswego East, junior, defender; Shayla Green, Sandwich, goalkeeper; Ashley Gumm, Oswego East, senior, defender; Haylee Lilliebridge, Sandwich, defender.