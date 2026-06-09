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Parkview Christian in Yorkville announces new athletic director

Role given to basketball coach who led Parkview to IHSA regional championship game

Parkview Christian Academy in Yorkville announced Mike Adams, its basketball coach, as its new athletic director.

Parkview Christian Academy in Yorkville announced Mike Adams, its basketball coach, as its new athletic director. (Photo Provide By Parkview Christian Academy)

By Joey Weslo

Parkview Christian in Yorkville has announced a new athletic director.

Mike Adams was hired for the role after serving as Parkview’s basketball coach for the last two seasons. Adams also spent a year working in Parkview’s resource department.

Over the past year, Adams has assisted former athletic director Luke Davidson with athletic department duties.

“Adams brings a passion for student development and is excited about the opportunity as the next athletic director at Parkview,” Superintendent Ray Epperson said in a memo.

Adams played basketball throughout college and high school. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and is currently finishing a master’s degree in computer science.

During the 2025-26 basketball season, Adams’ coached team reached the IHSA regional championship game, before falling to Hinckley-Big Rock.

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Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network