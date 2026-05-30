Colin Shields’ two-hit shutout leads Newark past Yorkville Christian: Saturday Record Newspapers sport roundup

Baseball

Newark 4, Yorkville Christian 0

Colin Shields fired a complete-game two-hit shutout with three strikeouts to power the Norsemen in the Class 1A Somonauk Regional final.

Newark (12-18) broke up a scoreless game with a run in the sixth, then tacked on three in the seventh, two of those runs on David Ulrich’s two-run single.

Austin Vugteveen struck out nine and allowed three hits over 6⅔ innings for Yorkville Christian (16-9-1) in the loss.

Parkview Christian 11, Serena 1 (5 innings)

Crew Staudacher tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and run scored for the Falcons (18-12) in the Class 1A Amboy Regional final.

Matthew Busch was 2 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and James Jefferson drove in two runs.

Manteno 9, Sandwich 7

Brody Cole’s three-run double highlighted a four-run Sandwich top of the sixth to give the Indians a 6-5 lead, but Manteno answered with five in the bottom half and went on to win the Class 2A Manteno Regional final.

Chase Clark and Braden Behringer each scored two runs for Sandwich (21-14-1).