Here are five storylines to watch for Kendall County-area athletes at the IHSA state boys track meet

Yorkville's Owen Horeni wins the 800m in dominant fashion during Southwest Prairie Conference Boys Track and Field Meet in Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The IHSA boys track and field state meet is this weekend on the campus of Eastern Illinois in Charleston. Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, Class 2A and Class 3A prelims Friday, with the finals in all three classes set for Saturday.

Here are five storylines to watch for Kendall County-area athletes this weekend:

Owen Horeni’s last hurrah

Owen Horeni’s first state track meet, as a freshman, he ran on Yorkville’s state championship 4x400 relay team.

Can be bookend his career with another title?

He has a great shot.

The Yorkville senior and Notre Dame commit ran the state’s fastest sectional time in both the 800-meter run (1:50.18) and the 1,600 (4:13.25). The 800 time is the fastest run in Illinois outdoors this spring. Horeni is a three-time state medalist in the event, steadily moving up from eighth as a freshman to fourth as a sophomore to second as a junior.

Yorkville has only had one state champion in an open track event, Dave Cox’s Class A 300 hurdles title in 1986. Could Horeni be the second?

Dontrell Young’s sprint to the top

Oswego junior Dontrell Young has already established himself as one of the state’s elite sprinters.

Fifth in the 400-meter dash as freshman, Young medaled in three sprints last year, going eighth in the 400, fourth in the 100 and second in the 200.

He should be in medal contention in all three again in Charleston this weekend.

Young posted the third-fastest sectional time in the 100 (10.46) and 400 (47.96) and second-best 200 time (21.16), with sectional titles in the 100 and 200.

Can Yorkville get a trophy?

Yorkville’s boys track and field program has enjoyed quite a few good weeks, following up its first Southwest Prairie Conference championship with a sectional title.

Could a state trophy be next?

It could be a heavy lift, but not completely out of the realm of possibility.

Horeni has the top sectional time in both the 800 and 1,600, and is a strong medal possibility in both. Same goes for sophomore Aiden Kolkmeyer, who ran the third-fastest sectional time of 37.30 in the 300 hurdles and is also a medal possibility in the high jump and 110 hurdles. James Sapp Jr. in the discus and Peyden Shepherd in the 300 hurdles are medal contenders, too, based off sectional marks.

Whatever happens, the Foxes are set up for a fantastic finish.

Sandwich vaulter

The area’s best medal hope in the field events could be in Class 2A with Sandwich junior Jacob Ross.

Ross took fourth in the state as freshman. He had the fifth-best pole vault statewide at sectionals last week of 4.65 meters. He went 4.78 meters at the Kishwaukee River Conference, fourth-best in the state this spring in 2A.

It’s a strong pole vault field with the likes of Rochelle’s Andrew Nuyen, defending state champion Kyle Quaid-Bowman of Glenbard South and Bloomington Central Catholic’s Isaiah Whitaker, who has cleared 5.47 meters. Ross will be in the mix, though.

Graham Razum’s run for more medals

Yorkville Christian’s Graham Razum made history last spring, becoming just the school’s second state medalist, first on the track.

He has a good chance at more.

The junior, seventh in the Class 1A 800 last year, posted the sixth-fastest 800 sectional time of 1:57.98. He’s also in the 1,600 as Yorkville Christian qualified in four events.