Rep. Hanson from Montgomery backs series of bills designed to cut costs for Illinoisans

State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, helped advance a series of bills designed to cut costs on everyday purchases and utilities as well as require businesses to fairly compensate consumers, among other things, a news release from Hanson’s office said.

The five measures have already passed both the Illinois House and Senate and are sent to Gov. JB Pritzker.

• House Bill 45: Requires retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons.

• House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.

• House Bill 4044: Bans no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

• House Bill 4514: Allows residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.

• House Bill 4248: Prohibits retailers from using AI algorithms to set different prices for consumers based on their personal data.

“The rising cost of living has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds,” Hansen said in the news release. “We’re in the midst of a nationwide affordability crisis and I’ve been hard at work with my colleagues in the House to provide relief whenever and wherever we can. Every day should not be this difficult. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these bills once they are signed into law.”