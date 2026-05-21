Sandwich defending distance double champ Sunny Weber set for last state meet: I’m trying to take this all in’

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber checks her time as she completes a lap in the 3200 meter run Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A girls track sectional at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Sunny Weber understands that one chapter of her running career is about to come to a close as another one opens.

So she is doing what every great distance runner would do – she’s pacing herself.

As the decorated distance runner and Duke commit prepares for her last competition for Sandwich High School, Weber is savoring the experience.

“I’m trying to take this all in, to appreciate every moment,” Weber said. “I’m really excited. I’m able to go down with one of my best friends.”

Weber will attempt to add a couple more achievements this weekend at the IHSA state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Class 1A preliminaries are Thursday, Class 2A and Class 3A Friday with finals for all three classes Saturday.

Weber, the Class 2A defending state champion in the 3,200 and 1,600, a three-time champion and six-time state track medalist, will look to pull off the distance triple crown for the second straight school year. Weber won the cross country state title for the second straight year last fall.

“I am feeling good,” Weber said. “I feel confident for the 3,200. I’m going to try to feel good and save my energy for the 1,600 and see how I can go.”

Weber last year won the 1,600 in a Class 2A record time of 4:41.90. She narrowly missed the all-class record in the event of 4:40.85 set in 2021 by Normal Community’s Ali Ince, a mark Weber has her eye on.

“Trying to break that,” Weber said.

Weber ran the fastest Class 2A sectional time in the 1,600 of 4:57.54 last week, and the second-fastest 3,200 time of 10:30.64.

She ran a season-best 1,600 time of 4:43.72 on her home track in April, and ran her best 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational.

But Weber has paced herself, not putting on too many miles during the regular season. At conference she opted to run the 400 and 4x800 relay.

“Just like slowly getting into it and not rushing,” Weber said. “The meets at the end of the season matter and those are the ones I want to perform in. Maybe not running at all the school meets but getting quality workouts.”

Weber’s top competition in Charleston could be Rockford Lutheran senior Abagail Baumann, who ran the fastest 3,200 of 10:26.84 and second-fastest 1,600 of 5:06.16. Baumann was indoor state champion in both events at the Illinois Top Times Meet in March, a meet Weber did not run in.

“I am trying to focus on myself, not worry about the competition,” Weber said. “Focus on what I am capable of.”